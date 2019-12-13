WASHINGTON, D.C. – The top standout at the nationally acclaimed National High School Hoops Festival over the weekend, Trevor Keels has his game headed in the right direction. Never one to back away from the biggest of stages, Keels discussed his two-game performance where he averaged 30 points per game, how his two official visits fared and the others involved within his recruitment. “I just wanted to show my talents on a big stage. A lot of people have said that I can’t do this and that and I have just been working on my game,” Keels said. “This summer, I have just been working on my game and my body, strength and conditioning and just working on my body so that I can move better.” Keels struggled to respond with an answer when asked of who has stood out in the early goings of his recruitment. However, he has already taken official visits to Ohio State and Virginia, while Maryland, Miami, and Villanova are three others that have kept a close eye on him. Just this week, Duke jumped in with an offer.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Duke: “I am just truly honored and thankful to get an offer from such a great school like Duke. It is a testament to my dedication and hard work that I have put in to this point.” Maryland: “I am one of their priorities. That is going to be a tough choice since it is at home and I wouldn’t have to go anywhere.” Miami: “That would be a nice spot to look at. I haven’t been down there on a visit yet but it could be one I go to. I can’t say too much about them since I haven’t been down there but I heard from Earl (Timberlake) that it is a great program. I have seen them on TV and I think that I can fit in there.” Ohio State: “It was good. I actually saw their football team play Wisconsin. It was a great atmosphere. The fans, they all love you and I fit right in. “They just like my versatility and all the coaches just like that about me and how I could fit in as a big guard.” Villanova: “I know Slate (Brandon Slater) and Justin Moore, battling them in practice and playing them in games. Whenever I went up there, I actually played five-on-five. It went pretty well. I had a lot of confidence shooting the ball next to those guys.” Virginia: “I think that it is a great program. I knew some of the basketball program already so I felt like I fit right in. Whenever I came up there, Tony Bennett took me through the visit, so it was just great.”

