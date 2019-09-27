In news that won't come as a surprise to anybody, Duke is at it again on the recruiting trail.

On Friday, Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils added a fourth piece to their 2020 recruiting class when 6-foot-7 forward Henry Coleman of Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal announced that he has committed during a ceremony at his high school.

Ranked No. 44 overall in the 2020 Rivals150, Coleman was certainly swayed by his interactions with Coach K.

“Coach K talked about it not being just a one, two,three or four year plan, but rather, it is a forty year play and to just be a part of that brotherhood, it really stood out to me,” Coleman told Rivals.com. “He talked about that I would know whenever I got onto campusif it was the right school and I truly did feel that.

“He is the best in the game. That program is top-three or number one, to me, but that program has had so much history and it is just a great group of guys around it with great coaches that I related to.”