Duke adds top 35 guard D.J. Steward
Duke added their third high level piece from the class of 2020 on Wednesday when sharp-shooting combo guard D.J. Steward made the call for the Blue Devils.
One of the top shot makers in the country, the 6-foot-2 scorer from Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young visited Durham over the weekend and wasted little time giving Mike Krzyzewski and his staff the nod.
"Me and my family were amazed on our official visit, we loved the principals of Duke, and how united Duke is as a basketball program," Steward told Rivals.com. "At Duke I will be able to get the best of both worlds; education wise and on the court playing on the biggest stage possible night in and night out.
"I will get to chase my goals and be one step closer to achieving my dream of playing in the NBA. Also I will be able to develop as a person off the court and as a ball player while playing under the most winningest coach in history, Coach K."
In addition to being a big time shot maker and microwave type scorer, Steward is one of the quickest guards in the class of 2020. Physically, he is very similar to former five-star and current Sacramento King De'Aaron Fox although he's not as much of pure playmaker as Fox was in his high school days.
Ranked No. 31 overall, Steward is the third player to join Duke's second ranked 2020 class. He'll team up with five-star forward Jalen Johnson and five-star point guard Jeremy Roach.
As they seem to be every year, the Blue Devils are in an arms race of sorts with Kentucky to accumulate as much high level talent as possible and their class figures to continue to strengthen. They look to be in shape to be very competitive for the likes of five-star wing Ziaire Williams, five-star big Walker Kessler and more. The one to keep an immediate eye on is top 50 combo forward Henry Coleman who is scheduled to announce on September 27th and has Duke among his favorites.