Duke added their third high level piece from the class of 2020 on Wednesday when sharp-shooting combo guard D.J. Steward made the call for the Blue Devils.

One of the top shot makers in the country, the 6-foot-2 scorer from Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young visited Durham over the weekend and wasted little time giving Mike Krzyzewski and his staff the nod.

"Me and my family were amazed on our official visit, we loved the principals of Duke, and how united Duke is as a basketball program," Steward told Rivals.com. "At Duke I will be able to get the best of both worlds; education wise and on the court playing on the biggest stage possible night in and night out.



"I will get to chase my goals and be one step closer to achieving my dream of playing in the NBA. Also I will be able to develop as a person off the court and as a ball player while playing under the most winningest coach in history, Coach K."