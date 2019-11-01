Duke's 2020 recruiting class, which is already ranked No. 1, got a bit better and lot bigger on Friday when top 40 Mark Williams committed.

A native of Virginia who is spending his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Williams is a 7-footer with upside who should also be around for a while.

In September, he was pretty high on the possibility of joining a loaded class in Durham to play for Mike Krzyzewksi.

"Our length would be great," Williams told Clint Jackson of Devils Illustrated. "As a team, I think we’ll be a great group of guys. If we all have strong chemistry, that would really work out well.”

