Duke adds Mark Williams to top-ranked 2020 class
Duke's 2020 recruiting class, which is already ranked No. 1, got a bit better and lot bigger on Friday when top 40 Mark Williams committed.
A native of Virginia who is spending his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Williams is a 7-footer with upside who should also be around for a while.
In September, he was pretty high on the possibility of joining a loaded class in Durham to play for Mike Krzyzewksi.
"Our length would be great," Williams told Clint Jackson of Devils Illustrated. "As a team, I think we’ll be a great group of guys. If we all have strong chemistry, that would really work out well.”
One of the top defensive centers in the class of 2020, Williams has added some needed strength and become stronger on the glass to go with his shot blocking. More importantly he's developing into a reliable low-post scorer and could be a force in the paint in the ACC over the next few years.
The sixth member of Duke's top-ranked class, he joins five-stars Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach, along with four-stars D.J. Steward, Henry Coleman and Jaemyn Brakefield ,who all rank among the top 50 nationally.