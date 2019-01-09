Gerald Drumgoole https://twitter.com

WHEELING, W.Va. – Gerald Drumgoole was a dual-sport athlete throughout his prep career, but all of the attention is on the hardwood as he completes high school career. One of the top wings available this winter, the Rivals150 senior discussed his decision to focus solely on basketball, his move to La Lumiere, Ind., and his ongoing recruitment. "I knew that I was going play basketball in college. It was no doubt, and football was really fun for me and I miss it a lot, but I am more of a basketball player," Drumgoole said. "Coming to La Lumiere from Rochester, it has been a major part of my success, and we get to play against most of the top-ranked teams, so it has really helped me develop my game for the next level." Georgetown, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pitt, Seton Hall and South Carolina are among the programs showing major interest, he told Rivals.com.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Illinois: “I think that it is a great program. They keep in good contact with me, and they just want for me to end up there. They haven’t offered me yet, but they want me to come on a visit.” Minnesota: “I could come in my first year and make a great impact and be a good player for them. I could have a great role on the team and I feel like it would be a great opportunity, really.” Northwestern: “They are telling me that they want for me to come in and be a role player on their team and maybe join them one day. It is a great academic school, and it would be a tough challenge if I were to go there with academics and basketball and being in the Big Ten. But it would be big time.” Pitt: “They are just telling me to be a Panther. It is a great program and it is improving within the ACC, and there is a lot of great opportunities over there.” South Carolina: “It was lovely there. I really bonded a lot with the team and the players and they really embraced me like I was a part of their family. I really enjoyed the visit.”

WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION