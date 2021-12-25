Donnie Freeman talks Syracuse, Maryland

Donnie Freeman is a sophomore at Washington (D.C.) St John’s College. The 6-foot-9 forward came in at No. 24 in the recent 2024 Rivals150 ranking update. “I feel like I bring a lot of energy and a lot of versatility to the floor,” Freeman told Rivals.com. “I feel like I can do a lot of different things to help my team win games. I think, since last year, I have really improved my ball handling. It was something I really worked on. I have heard I play like Jeramy Grant and Scottie Barnes.” Freeman made a name for himself, with coaches and scouts alike, playing with Team Takeover on the Nike 16u EYBL circuit this summer. “I have offers from Maryland, Syracuse,” Freeman said. “I am hearing the most from them and Georgetown too. I have taken unofficial visits to Maryland and Syracuse.”

In His Words

Maryland: “I really like Maryland. You know Turge (Mark Turgeon) is gone now, but Danny Manning stepped up; he is a cool dude. Coach Bruce (Shingler) is on the staff; he is an ex-Team Takeover coach. I really like the campus and feel comfortable with those guys.” Syracuse: “They have a lot of players like me, with the long and wiry frame; Jerami Grant, Benny Williams. So I think I fit their play style and what they do. I like it there.” Others: “Xavier is very high on me. LSU, Penn State, schools like that have not offered me yet, but they are talking to me a lot. I want to go to a school that is close in distance because I want to be close to my family. They have to have a good history, and I want them to be really good with player development and help me get to my goal of playing in the league.”

