Donnie Freeman hopes to tour Syracuse, Georgetown, others

BALTIMORE, Md – Just a sophomore at Washington D.C.’s St. John's College High School, Donnie Freeman already has a handful of major offers and a four-star ranking. That said, his recruitment remains very much in its infancy. Other schools will almost undoubtedly enter the mix in the year ahead, but he’s already starting to form opinions and consider visits. Freeman, who plays for the Team Takeover grassroots organization, recently spoke to Rivals.com about where thighs stand as they relate to his college decision.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

"I don’t have anything officially stamped yet, but I'm trying to get to Alabama. When I can do official visits, I’ll get to Syracuse and Georgetown, Maryland and maybe some other schools."

ON SCHOOLS THAT STAND OUT

“It’s a pretty even race right now, All those schools I want to visit are all talking to me about the same right now. Things are pretty even.”

ON SYRACUSE

“I really like their past and the players that have come before me. They do well with guys like me – guys with my kind of long, wiry frame. I have a good relationship with some of the coaches already, too.”

ON ALABAMA

“They offered during the live period just recently and came to see me at my school. The offer is sort of new, so I didnl;t get to watch any of their games but I know that Coach Oats is a new coach ionb the block now and he’s doing really well. Any time to get an offer from a head coach like that is cool.”

ON GEORGETOWN

“I want to visit. I’m planning to soon. Coach [Clinton] Crouch is recruiting me there. I like him and coach [Patrick] Ewing. I want to get on campus.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“I’m just looking for the right fit honestly. I haven’t visited many schools yet, so I don;t really know what I like and what I don;t like yet. I think it will all come in time.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT MAY OFFER SOON

“Rhode Island is close. Tennessee is close. Those two for sure and there are a couple others I can’t remember right now.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’m very versatile and play hard. I like getting my teammates involved and also scoring. I talk trash a little bit, but not too bad. Next thing is my ball handling. If I can become even better at that, it’s going to separate me from a l;ot of other guys in my class.”



