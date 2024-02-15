An intriguing long-term prospect, class of 2027 point guard Yandel German has been in the United States for roughly one year, but he’s already creating some buzz. The 16-year-old is playing limited minutes as a freshman for Overtime Elite’s OSL National alongside five-star senior Ian Jackson and a number of other college prospects, and has managed to make a few waves with his quickness, court vision and developing jumper.

The 5-foot-11 German is not a major name on the recruiting radar just yet but that could change in a hurry as he is scheduled to play this summer with the New Heights Lightning in the EYBL, where the Dominican prospect will find himself in position to shine at the 16U level. So while the international prospect would ideally add a few inches of length and significant muscle down the road, early looks at his game are promising to say the least.

Rivals recently caught up with German to discuss his emerging game as well as his adjustment to the American style of play.