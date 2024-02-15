Dominican-born PG Yandel German set to make an impact in the 2027 class
An intriguing long-term prospect, class of 2027 point guard Yandel German has been in the United States for roughly one year, but he’s already creating some buzz. The 16-year-old is playing limited minutes as a freshman for Overtime Elite’s OSL National alongside five-star senior Ian Jackson and a number of other college prospects, and has managed to make a few waves with his quickness, court vision and developing jumper.
The 5-foot-11 German is not a major name on the recruiting radar just yet but that could change in a hurry as he is scheduled to play this summer with the New Heights Lightning in the EYBL, where the Dominican prospect will find himself in position to shine at the 16U level. So while the international prospect would ideally add a few inches of length and significant muscle down the road, early looks at his game are promising to say the least.
Rivals recently caught up with German to discuss his emerging game as well as his adjustment to the American style of play.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:
“I’m a pesky defender who prioritizes defense and also values the ball. I’m also a team player who loves to create scoring opportunities for my teammates and for myself.”
ON THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE AMERICAN GAME AND THE INTERNATIONAL GAME:
“American basketball is faster than the local basketball and more physical compared to the local basketball back [in The Dominican Republic].”
ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP:
“I’m working on my decision making overall offensively and also playing more defense – specifically avoiding using my hands a lot and sliding more with my feet – without getting in foul trouble.”
ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE REACHED OUT TO HIS COACHES:
“As far as I am concerned, none has so far reached out to me, my coaches nor my family members just yet.”
ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM IN THE FUTURE:
“Schools like St. John’s , Memphis, Auburn and Villanova among others.”