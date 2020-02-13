In 1981, following a dominant career at Camden High School, Milt Wagner was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game. Twenty years later, DaJuan Wagner was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game after scoring close to 3,500 points at Camden High School. Twenty-two years later, DJ Wagner . could make the trio the first grandfather-father-son combination to make the prestigious event in its history.

DJ Wagner is one of the youngest prospects – he won't turn 15 until May – yet one of the best freshmen in America.

He knows etching his family name in McDonald's All-American Game history will be on his shoulders over the next three years.

“Exciting,” he said. “They know what it takes because they have been through this whole process. So they know what it takes to be a good player and they have showed me and taught me new stuff every day.”

His dad, DaJuan Wagner, concluded his NBA career in 2006 and was the sixth overall selection in the 2002 NBA Draft following his lone season at Memphis. He has been the most hands-on in the development of his son. Meanwhile, the eldest in the family, Milt Wagner, has remained involved.

“I am just sitting back and watching,” he said. “I know DaJuan, he went through it already so he knows what it takes to get to that level so I can just sit back and enjoy. I call and give him advice if I see that he needs to do some things but as far as that, dad has it under control.”

The youngest Wagner has become known for his quick-twitch abilities and all-around skillset, while his father was a bit different.

“DaJuan was probably a lot stronger as a freshman," Milt said. "He was probably a bit more aggressive than DJ was but there are a lot of similarities there. He had to do more but DJ has a lot more around him and he can kind of pick his spots.”

Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi was just starting out in the recruiting industry when DaJuan was completing his prep career.

“When I watched his dad in high school, he was a ferocious, in-your-face scorer and athlete,” Bossi said. “DJ has that same confidence his dad played with but he’s more of a quiet assassin and plays a game that is more based on skill and savvy.”