Basketball Recruiting - DJ Jefferson up to 12 offers

DJ Jefferson up to 12 offers
DJ Jefferson is averaging 21 points and six rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field this season. That type of success has put the lefty in the eyes of some high-level college programs.
“I currently have 12 offers: Creighton, Arizona State, TCU, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Tulsa, DePaul, Oregon State, Iowa State, Wichita State and Bryant,” Jefferson said. “The main ones who have been constantly reaching out to me are Arizona State, Creighton, Georgetown, Iowa State and Oregon.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona State: “The lead recruiter is coach (Rashon) Bruno. They’ve been talking about how my playing style would fit into their offense and how they can help me get better so I can accomplish my dream of getting to the NBA.”
Creighton: “The lead recruiter is coach (Terrence) Rencher. They’ve been talking about how they like the way I play and that they can use my scoring. They’re having a great season so they’ve been telling me how I could be a part of that.”
Iowa State: “The lead recruiter there has been coach (Steve) Prohm. They’ve been talking to me about how I could possibly come in and be an immediate impact type of player.”
Oregon: “The lead guy here has been coach (Mike) Mennenga. They’ve been talking about how they do well with athletic wings and that I’m their type of player.”
Georgetown: “They’ve been talking about how I can come in and learn from an NBA guy. They think I can be an immediate impact player as well.”
“Schools who have not offered yet that are in contact are Memphis, UConn and Southern Cal.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I’m not really looking for anything specific, I just want to be somewhere that has a home and family environment. Also, development is very important to me. I want to be somewhere that I can continue to get better so I can make it to the NBA,” Jefferson said. “As far as time frame, I want to start getting serious by the summer and start trimming my choices down. I’m looking to commit before my senior year starts so I can play freely and focus on playing my best basketball.”