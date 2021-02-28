Basketball Recruiting - DJ Jefferson up to 12 offers

DJ Jefferson is averaging 21 points and six rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field this season. That type of success has put the lefty in the eyes of some high-level college programs.

Arizona State: “The lead recruiter is coach (Rashon) Bruno. They’ve been talking about how my playing style would fit into their offense and how they can help me get better so I can accomplish my dream of getting to the NBA.”

Creighton: “The lead recruiter is coach (Terrence) Rencher. They’ve been talking about how they like the way I play and that they can use my scoring. They’re having a great season so they’ve been telling me how I could be a part of that.”

Iowa State: “The lead recruiter there has been coach (Steve) Prohm. They’ve been talking to me about how I could possibly come in and be an immediate impact type of player.”

Oregon: “The lead guy here has been coach (Mike) Mennenga. They’ve been talking about how they do well with athletic wings and that I’m their type of player.”

Georgetown: “They’ve been talking about how I can come in and learn from an NBA guy. They think I can be an immediate impact player as well.”

“Schools who have not offered yet that are in contact are Memphis, UConn and Southern Cal.”