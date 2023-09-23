Saturday brought the end of four-star forward Micah Robinson’s recruitment, as the Oak Hill Academy standout announced his intention to sign with TCU. Robinson, who plays the adidas 3SSB circuit with the Texas-based Southern Assault program, chose the Horned Frogs over fellow finalists LSU, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt among others.

Robinson discusses the news and Rivals has a look at what TCU head coach Jamie Dixon and his staff are getting below.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE TCU

“Really, the main thing was how genuine everyone there was and the family feel I got from the coaches and the players. TCU was really the school that stood out to me when it came to making me feel like a priority. They were in contact with me so often and showed me so much love on both of my visits. All of that made me feel like I was a top priority for them. I could tell they value what I can do and also value how they can help me get better and get to where I’m trying to go.”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE HORNED FROGS' STYLE OF PLAY

“That ties in to why I picked them, I think. I feel like it’s a perfect situation for me. My skill set literally fits with their typical wings. What they like to do is get out and run in transition. I feel like I excel when I’m able to get the ball and get out in transition. I can make reads there as well as score by myself. They used a lot of comparisons to Desmond Bane. Coach Dixon says that I remind him of him and that I can shoot and dribble better than Desmond could when he first got there. They showed me what they did to develop him into what he is and think they can do that for me. Our weak points are the same, coming off ball screens and all that. They showed me how he was on that when he first got there and then showed me how good he got at it by the time he left.”

ON WHAT KIND OF PLAYER TCU FANS WILL SEE WHEN HE TAKES THE COURT

"I would say that they are getting a hard-nosed defender that is going to defend anyone you put in front of me. I feel like defense is a little undervalued sometimes in high school basketball these days. I really like to take the challenge of guarding the other team’s best player. I take that challenge, but I can provide a lot of offense too. My ability to shoot has improved tremendously over the past year. That combined with my quick first step and play-making ability, make me versatile."