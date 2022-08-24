The beauty of adding a player like DeShawn Harris-Smith into your program is that he will organically help your team without having to have many plays drawn up for him. His ability to rebound, pass, and willingness to defend make him a coveted prospect at the collegiate level.
Harris-Smith doesn’t require a lot of shot attempts for him to impact the game, and can be a glue guy in almost any roster construction. He’s not known as a great shooter at this time, and it will be interesting to see what he looks like with more volume, but he shot at least 44-percent from the outside in four out of five EYBL sessions.
*****
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE TERRAPINS
The addition of Harris-Smith gives Kevin Willard his third top-100 option on the wing in this class, joining Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe. The Terrapins are in fantastic shape at the 2 and 3 spots with those three prospects now in the fold, so now their attention will shift to other positions. At point guard, Elmarko Jackson, a player who received a bump in the latest Rivals150 is at the top of the wish list. When addressing the need for post players, look for Maryland to push hard for Mouhamed Dioubate and monitor a possible reclass from DMV target Derik Queen.