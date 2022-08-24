On Wednesday evening, the Maryland coaching staff received their third four-star commitment in the 2023 class with the addition of DeShawn Harris-Smith, who chose the Terrapins over Indiana, Penn State, Villanova and Xavier. Let’s take a look at what this means for Maryland:

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE TERRAPINS

The beauty of adding a player like DeShawn Harris-Smith into your program is that he will organically help your team without having to have many plays drawn up for him. His ability to rebound, pass, and willingness to defend make him a coveted prospect at the collegiate level. Harris-Smith doesn’t require a lot of shot attempts for him to impact the game, and can be a glue guy in almost any roster construction. He’s not known as a great shooter at this time, and it will be interesting to see what he looks like with more volume, but he shot at least 44-percent from the outside in four out of five EYBL sessions.

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE TERRAPINS