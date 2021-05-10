 Basketball Recruiting - Derik Queen not letting early attention get to his head
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 14:15:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Derik Queen not letting early attention get to his head

Jamie Shaw • Basketball Recruiting
National Recruiting Analyst
@JamieShaw5

It's hard to ignore 6-foot-8 Derik Queen as the freshman’s talent has already drawn many accolades across the country, including offers from college programs.

“What I do best on the court is I can score it and I also pass it really well. A lot of people have said I play like Melo, because of where I like to catch it on the floor, in the mid-post.” Queen said, “I currently have offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Georgetown, Arizona State and LSU.

With all of his early notoriety, Queen has not let it get to his head.

“I just keep doing what I am doing, even with all the rankings this right here, this is nothing more really that just basketball," Queen said.

The talent runs in Queen’s family as he did grow up a fan of basketball, specifically of one particular school and one particular player.

“My favorite school growing up was Kentucky and my favorite player was always LeBron. My cousin, Richard Washington, was in the G-League and played at Wake Forest,” Queen said.

