Dereck Lively will visit North Carolina and Duke in June

Dereck Lively is one of the fastest risers in the 2022 class. The 7-foot-1 center flew up the rankings in our most recent Rivals150 update as he is now the No. 14 prospect in the 2022 class. Lively carries over 20 offers and with the NCAA opening up in-person recruiting on June 1, the West Chester (Pa.) Westtown School junior is talking with programs about visits. He will visit North Carolina on June 8 and Duke on June 29.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

North Carolina: “They have always been a great big man school and I already had a great relationship with Hubert Davis. It has been a joy to continue to build our relationship. They are telling me how are looking to play through me and I would be one of the main people, on the floor, touching the ball. I love hearing that because whenever I have the ball, it usually just feels like things are right." “I believe Kentucky, Virginia and Duke offers are close. I know they will be watching me over the next month or two.”



WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am mainly looking for a school who doesn’t have me sitting in the paint, I am a more versatile player than that. I feel that I could just explode by the time I get into college because I have six months to grind out and I have a lot more room to grow.” Lively said, “I wouldn’t say they are dream schools, but I always grew up watching Kentucky, Duke and UNC. I am probably going to commit around senior year.”

RIVALS' REACTION