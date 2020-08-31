Basketball Recruiting - DePaul strikes again thanks to David Jones

DePaul strikes again thanks to David Jones
Already sitting with a top-20 ranked class nationally, DePaul added another Rivals150 prospect on Monday evening. Three-star wing David Jones committed to the Blue Demons over a bevy of national suitors.
“During COVID-19 and BLM, I’ve done a lot of thinking. Even though I previously cut my list, I decided to open things back up in July but never told anyone,” Jones said. “DePaul really stood out because of the unique opportunity they have for me to immediately make an impact as a freshman and their roster makes a lot of sense.”
Jones is a tremendous win for DePaul along the recruiting trail. He picked the Blue Demons over Illinois, Louisville, Oregon and Pitt. Situated as the 133rd ranked prospect in America, Jones has continued to ascend the Rivals150 and may not be done yet thanks to his on-going progressions and production that can be felt on both sides of the floor.
“Playing for an African-American head coach is something that I’ve been thinking about heavily, as well,” Jones went on to say. “I have a really good connection with Coach (Dave) Leitao and lastly, Dominican players have had a lot of success in the Big East. Coach Leitao recruited Sammy Mejia to DePaul and that was huge, as well.”
A do-it-all wing that brings an extra level of physicality to the floor, Jones should find some way or form to impact the Big East program as a freshman. After seeing Paul Reed leave early for the NBA this summer, there is a chance that Romeo Weems make for a two-and-done career pending how his season enfolds this winter.
Opportunities to should be aplenty for Jones and his fellow 2021 DePaul commits, Ahamad Bynum and Keon Edwards. Together, the three make up the 11th ranked class in America, though they may not be done yet as they continue to track a handful of playmakers at the point guard position.