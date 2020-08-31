Basketball Recruiting - DePaul strikes again thanks to David Jones

Already sitting with a top-20 ranked class nationally, DePaul added another Rivals150 prospect on Monday evening. Three-star wing David Jones committed to the Blue Demons over a bevy of national suitors.

“During COVID-19 and BLM, I’ve done a lot of thinking. Even though I previously cut my list, I decided to open things back up in July but never told anyone,” Jones said. “DePaul really stood out because of the unique opportunity they have for me to immediately make an impact as a freshman and their roster makes a lot of sense.”

Jones is a tremendous win for DePaul along the recruiting trail. He picked the Blue Demons over Illinois, Louisville, Oregon and Pitt. Situated as the 133rd ranked prospect in America, Jones has continued to ascend the Rivals150 and may not be done yet thanks to his on-going progressions and production that can be felt on both sides of the floor.