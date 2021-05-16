Demetrius Lilley overpowers with his energy and production

It is hard not to notice Demetrius Lilley on the floor for his Philly Pride UAA team. The 6-foot-9 forward plays with such energy and enthusiasm, his production catches your eye immediately. “I think I am a very versatile player. I can shoot, I can pass, dribble, I can post up, I can do anything on the floor really as well as make plays for my teammates. A lot of people say I play like DeMarcus Cousins, but I try and play more like AD, Anthony Davis, and the athleticism is coming," Lilley said. After averaging 20.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, and dropping down to 240 pounds, college coaches took notice of Lilley. “Right now I have offers from Texas A&M, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, East Carolina and Bryant. I would say Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and East Carolina are contacting me the most right now,” Lilley said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Saint Joseph’s: “They have a great program and head coach Billy Lange is a great coach. I think my versatility would fit in well there, playing the three or the four, inside or out, as I keep losing some weight.” La Salle: “I was able to watch La Salle a little bit this year and I think I would fit into their program really well with how they play. In their system I think they could get me easy buckets down low, I could score outside of the paint, bring the ball up the floor. I think I fit in well with what they do.” East Carolina: “They have been recruiting me pretty hard, but we haven’t really gotten into how they will use me yet. We are still getting to know each other, but they have been recruiting me pretty hard and keeping in touch often.” “I am hearing a lot from Penn State, Rutgers, Cincinnati’s new staff has been getting after me. None of them have offered me yet.”

