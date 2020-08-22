Basketball Recruiting - DeLoach continues to add interest, eyes post-grad year

Jalen DeLoach has made the most of this unique travel season. After a really strong senior season at Berkmar High School (Lilburn, Ga.) where he averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game in helping the Patriots win a region championship, he’s carried that over into a productive summer with Team Huncho.

His recruitment has picked up two as he now holds scholarship offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and most recently added an offer from Rick Pitino’s staff at Iona. However, he still plans to do a post-grad year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta to elevate his stock even more.

“I just turned 18 in April, so I’m a little young for my class. My dad and I talked about it and decided it would be best for me to do a prep year and get better.”

South Carolina could be the next school to offer DeLoach. The Gamecocks staff has been tracking him since his time at Gray Collegiate Academy.