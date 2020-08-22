Basketball Recruiting - DeLoach continues to add interest, eyes post-grad year

DeLoach continues to add interest, eyes post-grad year
Jalen DeLoach has made the most of this unique travel season. After a really strong senior season at Berkmar High School (Lilburn, Ga.) where he averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game in helping the Patriots win a region championship, he’s carried that over into a productive summer with Team Huncho.
His recruitment has picked up two as he now holds scholarship offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and most recently added an offer from Rick Pitino’s staff at Iona. However, he still plans to do a post-grad year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta to elevate his stock even more.
“I just turned 18 in April, so I’m a little young for my class. My dad and I talked about it and decided it would be best for me to do a prep year and get better.”
South Carolina could be the next school to offer DeLoach. The Gamecocks staff has been tracking him since his time at Gray Collegiate Academy.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia: “Tom Crean is a great coach. They had a little bit of a down year this year, but I can see them doing something big at Georgia. I usually talk to Chad Dollar, the assistant. He likes my game and he’s on me hard.”
Ole Miss: “I talk to Coach Kermit Davis like every week. That’s basically like my guy. We talk about everything. They have a point guard coming in, Daeshun Ruffin, who is really good and we talk a lot.”
South Carolina: “I have a zoom call with them soon. Coach Frank Martin has been talking to me a little bit and I think they might pull the trigger soon and offer me. They have been recruiting me for a while.”
Programs he would like to hear from: “Florida State because my brother plays football there and then schools out west like Arizona, Arizona State and USC. I’ve always wanted to go to the West Coast ever since I had been out there.”
RIVALS’ REACTION:
The post-grad year should help DeLoach accomplish exactly what he hopes to. The 6-foot-8 forward plays a really nice game as he’s really versatile with his ability to defend, rebound, pass and is now an improved scorer. He also brings a toughness element to his team, but just needs time to put on more weight so that he doesn’t use so much energy battling inside. Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina are all firmly in the mix right now, but don’t be surprised if that list grows soon.