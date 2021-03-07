Basketball Recruiting - Dellquan Warren holds two early offers

“Most people say I play like DeAaron Fox . I am a bouncy guard, I can shoot, I can pass, we are both left-handed. But I grew up a fan of Rajon Rondo . I can really pass the ball, get my teammates open, create open shots for them."

Dellquan Warren was a breakout performer at the Big Shots Prep Nationals event. His game was the perfect mix of both skill and electricity.

It is still early in the process, and due to NCAA rules college coaches cannot contact him directly, but Warren’s play has caught the attention of some college programs.

“I have offers from Youngstown State and Maryland. I know my coaches have talked to both St. John’s and Indiana. Outside of that I am not really sure. I’m not really looking at recruiting now, I am really just working on my game.”

Warren has already placed an early emphasis on the standout guard.

“I have talked to all of their assistant coaches. I know Maryland uses their guards and they have had a lot of success with guards who play like me.”