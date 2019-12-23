Deebo Coleman suitors expand, visits ahead
CORAL SPRINGS, FL. – Shot makers sit among the most desirable recruits in today’s game which make Deebo Coleman a priority for some of the best along the east coast. The top-40 junior showed great progressions at the Kreul Classic over weekend and is expected to visit three schools in the coming weeks and months.
“I have been working on my athleticism and perfecting my jump shot,” Coleman said about where his focus is rght now. “I would say that I shoot the ball well, handle the ball and am a leader.”
Having taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Wake Forest this fall, all four are heavily involved within his recruitment, as is Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Memphis and Oklahoma State, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “They run a fast-paced offense, they get up and down, and it is kind of similar to the offense that we run. They want to get out as fast as possible.”
Clemson: “The visit there was good. They just keep saying that they need a stud and that it could be me.”
Florida: “I like them. I have a good relationship with some of their players and the coaching staff. It (location) could be a factor but right now, I am just open.”
Memphis: “They are prioritizing me in my class because they want a guy that can knock down shots and stretch the floor. I was born and raised there so there is a connection.”
Oklahoma State: “I am looking forward to seeing the whole campus there. I haven’t had a chance to talk to (Mike) Boynton a whole lot but I have been talking to (Erik) Pastrana a lot and we have just been building a good relationship. He didn’t get in-depth about them much yet but they said they could use me with Cade Cunningham coming in and him being a one-and-done, I could come in and play.”
Wake Forest: “I like that staff. They all have coaches that played in the NBA or have experience there and point guards, as well.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Coleman is not done taking visits during his junior year. “I am supposed to be taking official visits to Oklahoma State and Iowa State. I don’t have dates yet but I will probably do those during the season,” he said. “I am also taking an unofficial visit to Memphis next weekend.”
A good-sized shot maker with a great feel and potential on the defensive end, too, Coleman has remained on the proper track with his game and skill development. A commitment is not expected anytime soon as Coleman’s recruitment is likelier to expand before it condenses. Look for the top-40 guard to schedule a slew of visits next year and take his recruitment through the travel season before giving a greater look at the programs recruiting him during the latter half of the summer.