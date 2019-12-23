“I have been working on my athleticism and perfecting my jump shot,” Coleman said about where his focus is rght now. “I would say that I shoot the ball well, handle the ball and am a leader.”

CORAL SPRINGS, FL. – Shot makers sit among the most desirable recruits in today’s game which make Deebo Coleman a priority for some of the best along the east coast. The top-40 junior showed great progressions at the Kreul Classic over weekend and is expected to visit three schools in the coming weeks and months.

Alabama: “They run a fast-paced offense, they get up and down, and it is kind of similar to the offense that we run. They want to get out as fast as possible.”

Clemson: “The visit there was good. They just keep saying that they need a stud and that it could be me.”

Florida: “I like them. I have a good relationship with some of their players and the coaching staff. It (location) could be a factor but right now, I am just open.”

Memphis: “They are prioritizing me in my class because they want a guy that can knock down shots and stretch the floor. I was born and raised there so there is a connection.”

Oklahoma State: “I am looking forward to seeing the whole campus there. I haven’t had a chance to talk to (Mike) Boynton a whole lot but I have been talking to (Erik) Pastrana a lot and we have just been building a good relationship. He didn’t get in-depth about them much yet but they said they could use me with Cade Cunningham coming in and him being a one-and-done, I could come in and play.”

Wake Forest: “I like that staff. They all have coaches that played in the NBA or have experience there and point guards, as well.”