Basketball Recruiting - Decision on the horizon for four-star Jusaun Holt

Jusaun Holt has been a standout performer this summer in Georgia with his play at multiple tournaments, but most recently at the LakePoint Live Showcase 2. The 6-foot-6 wing continues to improve his ball handling and his jump shot, while also maintaining his ability to defend and rebound his position. He’s continued to add to his offer list in the past couple months as well. Alabama offered in early July followed by Miami and Wake Forest earlier this month. Dayton, Georgia and Xavier have been in the mix for a while and remain top contenders for his signature in the 2021 class. Interest has started to come in from Auburn and Oregon in the last couple weeks.

Alabama: “They came into the picture a couple months ago. I like coach [Nate] Oats a lot. It’s only his second year, but I really like how they play. They contact me every day and we have a great relationship.” Auburn: “I’m supposed to have a zoom call with them soon. I don’t know if they are going to offer, but they have been giving me little hints that they might. I just know they are really good and coach [Bruce] Pearl is a really good coach that pushes you and I like that.” Georgia: “I love coach [Tom] Crean and I love what he does with his player development and how he can get players to the next level. I also like their playing style and how it’s close to home.” Miami: “The head coach said they are losing a bunch of seniors the year I would come in, so I would make an impact my freshman year. They shoot a lot of three’s, which is my area.” Wake Forest: “I actually really like coach [Steve] Forbes and the way he coaches. He’s mainly about relationships and he’s a hard coach. I like how he pushes his players to be the best they can be.” Xavier: “I love all the coaches there. I love all the relationships there and obviously Dwon [Odom] goes there, so that would be a good connection. Dwon likes it so far. He said I would fit right in and make an impact my freshman year.”

