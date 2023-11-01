THE FRONTRUNNER: Kansas State

The Wildcats hosted Ngongba last weekend, and the trip represented the big man’s final official visit. It was Ngongba’s second official to K-State and an important moment for a program trying to seal the deal with its second top 50 prospect of the cycle. Having committed point guard David Castillo on campus for a visit at the same time as Ngongba probably didn’t hurt matters. What may have helped more, however, was the fact that Duke landed 6-foot-10 forward Cooper Flagg, the class’ No. 1 prospect, on Monday morning and the Blue Devils now have a four-member high school class. A 5-to-6 member haul would feel like a large group for head coach Jon Scheyer, who has said publicly that he intends to recruit fewer high school prospects in the transfer portal era. It feels as though the logjam at Duke could play in K-State’s favor as we head toward the four-star big man’s Saturday announcement. Ngongba has been the top priority on K-State’s board for nearly a year, and head coach Jermome Tang and staff have been using that as a selling point down the stretch. Tang even recently retweeted Ngongba’s first announcement of his Kansas State offer, which came with a March 2022 time stamp.

THE UNDENIABLE THREAT: Duke