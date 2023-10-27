Decision Dossier: Breaking down Jayden Quaintance's recruitment
One of the biggest visits of the upcoming weekend will feature five-star Jayden Quaintance, the No. 11 prospect in the 2024 class, touring Kentucky. The looming trip will do a lot to determine the path of Quaintance’s recruitment, as the Wildcats are one of only a few programs actually in the running to land his pledge.
Below, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy takes a deep dive into Quaintance’s impending choice and where things may stand as he closes in on his decision.
*****
*****
THE SERIOUS COLLEGE PLAYERS: Kentucky and Missouri
If Quaintance, who holds a million offers, lands on a college campus, it seems likely it will be at either Kentucky or Missouri. Which one of those two schools is currently the frontrunner, however, is a slightly more difficult question to answer because people in the know seem wishy-washy on the subject, to say the least.
Optimism has been growing at Mizzou in regards to Quaintance, who seems to have built a connection with the Tigers' staff that extends to his family, which has also become comfortable with Dennis Gates and company.
An Oct. 28 visit to Kentucky looms large, however, as things could turn in a hurry when the five-star gets on campus in Lexington. You could make a case that UK already holds a slight edge based on industry buzz, and the fact that it recently landed a commitment from one of the top point guards in the 2024 class could help that narrative.
The coming weekend feels like a signpost moment in Quaintance’s process, as it will give the Wildcats an opportunity to solidify themselves as the collegiate leader. If not, the optimism at Mizzou will continue to expand.
*****
THE VERY REAL PRO OPTION: The NBA G League
The G League should be treated as large a threat as both Missouri and Kentucky, as the quick road to the professional level is intriguing to a prospect such as Quaintance, who reclassified from 2025 to 2024 for a reason. There is confirmed mutual interest from both sides, so things could get serious between the G League and the Quaintance camp in the coming months.
The longer the five-star forward goes without announcing a decision, the more likely the professional path becomes a reality.
*****
THE REST OF THE PILE: Ohio State and Florida
Everything about Quaintance’s recruitment screams it will be either Kentucky, Missouri or the G-League, but naming dark horses is fun, even if such schools are long shots. The five-star forward has been on campus at Ohio State and is originally from the area, making the Buckeyes impossible to fully dismiss, even if they aren’t among the likely options.
Florida feels like an even longer shot, but Quaintance continues to mention the fact that he’s intrigued by the Gators, which admittedly isn’t worth much but feels like it warrants a passing mention.