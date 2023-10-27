THE SERIOUS COLLEGE PLAYERS: Kentucky and Missouri

If Quaintance, who holds a million offers, lands on a college campus, it seems likely it will be at either Kentucky or Missouri. Which one of those two schools is currently the frontrunner, however, is a slightly more difficult question to answer because people in the know seem wishy-washy on the subject, to say the least. Optimism has been growing at Mizzou in regards to Quaintance, who seems to have built a connection with the Tigers' staff that extends to his family, which has also become comfortable with Dennis Gates and company. An Oct. 28 visit to Kentucky looms large, however, as things could turn in a hurry when the five-star gets on campus in Lexington. You could make a case that UK already holds a slight edge based on industry buzz, and the fact that it recently landed a commitment from one of the top point guards in the 2024 class could help that narrative. The coming weekend feels like a signpost moment in Quaintance’s process, as it will give the Wildcats an opportunity to solidify themselves as the collegiate leader. If not, the optimism at Mizzou will continue to expand.

THE VERY REAL PRO OPTION: The NBA G League

The G League should be treated as large a threat as both Missouri and Kentucky, as the quick road to the professional level is intriguing to a prospect such as Quaintance, who reclassified from 2025 to 2024 for a reason. There is confirmed mutual interest from both sides, so things could get serious between the G League and the Quaintance camp in the coming months. The longer the five-star forward goes without announcing a decision, the more likely the professional path becomes a reality.

THE REST OF THE PILE: Ohio State and Florida