Decision could be on deck for three-star Tom House
Coming off a state championship in his junior season and another successful travel season, Tom House had plenty of options to choose from when it comes to playing at the next level. Shooters with size like House at 6-foot-6 will never have a shortage of options.
The recruiting process is nearing an end for the Ohio native as he took an official visit to Georgia this past weekend and has one coming up with Florida State this weekend. Boston College has been in touch lately, but it’s unclear at this point whether they’ll be able to get House on campus.
IN HIS OWN WORDS:
Boston College: “I know they have a new coach and play in the ACC. Their coach came from Charleston and did really well there. I think they could be getting better.”
Florida State: “My dad knows one of the coaches, so we have a connection there. I love how they play. I’ve been able to get to know their coaches pretty well. I’m excited to get down there and see everything.”
Georgia: “It was great. I loved it. I got to see workouts, play open gym, and got to do stuff with the football game. We toured campus and met with the coaches a little more. It was a good weekend.”
RIVALS’ REACTION:
At this point, House said he’s pretty comfortable with Georgia after his visit and he likes what he’s heard so far from Florida State. After this weekend, it’s likely that he’ll come home and discuss with those closest to home which of the two schools is the better fit. It doesn’t seem likely that Boston College will be able to interrupt his plan to choose between Florida State and Georgia. Look for House to make a decision not long after returning from Tallahassee.