“I just felt like it was the best fit. Penny (Hardaway) approached me and developed the best relationship compared to all the other coaches. The most important part is that he can develop my game to another level,” Williams told Rivals.com. “He did a lot and put in a lot of work in recruiting me. He didn’t have any assistant coaches recruit me and he really showed that he cared and that really stood out to me the most.”

After sifting through the transfer process for the past four weeks, a decision has been made by DeAndre Williams . The former Evansville standout has committed to Memphis, giving the Tigers a versatile and productive forward that will apply for a waiver to play in the fall.

Williams is a 6-foot-9, versatile and skilled forward that can play a variety of spots in the half-court setting. The Texas native chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Baylor, and Kentucky. Slated to sit out next season, Williams will either push for a waiver to play immediately, or hope that the one-time transfer rule is passed later this summer. He also entered the 2020 NBA Draft, but unless he receives the appropriate feedback that he is looking for, will withdraw his name in the coming weeks.

A rising junior that was ruled ineligible as a freshman due to academics, Williams was a major standout over the winter. Despite the coaching change at Evansville, he went on to average 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a block per game. He also made over 45-percent of his perimeter attempts and 65-percent of his shots from the floor.

Williams becomes Memphis’ second transfer commitment this spring. Earlier, Virginia Tech standout Lander Nolley chose the Tigers, though each come in the sit-out variety. The two will enroll in the fall in hopes of playing immediately and will be joined by junior college big man Ahmad Rand.



