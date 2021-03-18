Basketball Recruiting - De’Ante Green breaks down his top six

Three-star De’Ante Green released a top six in late February, and then went on to lead his Asheville Christian team to a state championship. “When I transferred to Asheville Christian, we were like 1-10 and no one thought we had a chance to win states. After we got a few wins we just built some momentum and no one in the state could stop us.” Green said. “It felt great because the school had not won a state championship in over 10 years, so we just shocked everyone, even in our own school. That just felt good, it felt really good to do that.” Green’s recruitment is down to NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. “Narrowing schools has been really stressful, you know, because so many of these schools have been showing so much love. It really just came down to the six schools that I think would be the best place for me and I had a good idea of who that would be, so I went ahead and put out those six.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Wake Forest: “I like that I can come in and be a big part of the team right away. Playing early is basically my goal. They play in a great conference.” North Carolina: “You know Carolina is Carolina, being from here, you can’t really say anything more than that. Getting an offer from them was just a dream come true really.” Virginia Tech: “I added them back actually. They weren’t on my top 10, but coach (Chester) Frazier is on my phone non-stop. Even when I cut them, he just kept on with me, calling me and contacting me every day.” Tennessee: “I visited Tennessee a while back and their facilities were great. I really like coach (Rick) Barnes and what he is doing over there.” Florida State: “They have built up a lot of people who are like me and developed them for the next level. So that program would just be a good fit for me and what I do, how I play.” NC State: “Coach (Kevin) Keatts is the first coach to every really recruit me. So I mean he and I have developed a really good, a close bond with one another.”

