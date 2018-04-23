Dayton secured a quality commitment in the frontcourt on Monday evening coming in the form of 6-foot-8 forward Frankie Policelli. One of the top prospects available this spring, Policelli is a match-up issue in the frontcourt that selected the Flyers after hearing overtures from a slew of power conference programs in recent months.
Policelli, a member of the NYC Jayhawks travel program, held offers from Illinois, Maryland, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and Rhode Island, among others, though it was the Flyers’ appeal that won out. “I was just really comfortable with the campus and the players there,” he said. “The family atmosphere they have is great. They just said that they could use me in various spots such as the 3 and as a stretch-4 that can space the floor due to my shooting ability.”
The commitment of Policelli could not have come at a better time for Dayton due to the departure of sophomore Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis, who decided to leave the program earlier this spring. A void was left in the frontcourt, one that can immediately be filled by Policelli, the 41st ranked power forward in the 2018 class.
Policelli possesses a solid basketball body and can be relied upon for his shot making to the perimeter, along with the valuable mismatch qualities regarding the size that he presents and sturdy ball skills that he incorporates within his game.
He becomes the second class of 2018 commitment for Dayton, joining Rivals150 guard Dwayne Cohill. Both Policelli and Cohill should earn early minutes at Dayton next season as second year coach Anthony Grant attempts to place the Flyers’ program back in contention for the Atlantic 10 title.