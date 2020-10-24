Basketball Recruiting - Dayton adds four-star PF DaRon Holmes to fold

Anthony Grant's second commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle will likely serve as his class’ cornerstone, as Dayton landed four-star forward DaRon Holmes on Saturday. The No. 36 player in the class, Holmes chose the Flyers over a long list of suitors, including fellow finalists Arizona, Cal and Maquette

It actually seemed as though 6-foot-8 power forward was destined to suit up for Sean Miller’s Wildcats not long ago. He’d visited campus in an unofficial capacity a number of times over the years, having grown up just a few hours from Tucson. He then seemed to briefly trend toward Maquette based on the fact the fact that the Golden Eagles received his lone official visit prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

Those stories weren't to be, however, as Grant and company closed quickly on the touted prospect down the stretch. In the end, Saturday’s decision was bigger than childhood nostalgia or a level of comfort with the campus. This choice, it seems, was all business.

“Coach [Anthony] Grant is a great coach and he has a great coaching staff," Holmes said on Saturday. "The style of play is great. It fits me. It's also a really cool atmosphere and a really nice gym."



Holmes joins three-star guard Malachi Smith in Dayton's 2021 class.



