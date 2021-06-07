Dasonte Bowen talks Iowa visit and other Big 10 contenders

LAS VEGAS -- Dasonte Bowen recent official visit to Iowa was just the stat of what will be a busy month for the Brewster Academy point guard. He has trips to both Maryland and northwestern on the schedule and might not be far off from making a verbal pledge. Rivals.com caught up with the talented guard at this week;’s Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas and discussed his impressions of Iowa City and the road ahead.





ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO IOWA

“It was great. I got to eat a bunch of meals with the coaching staff and my family. I got to know the coaches more and they got to know my family a little bit more. Also, getting to hang out with the guys. That was cool. Then just getting to hang out in downtown Iowa City.”





ON WHICH IOWA PLAYER HE’S CLOSEST WITH

“Honestly, it was Josh Ogundele before the trip because we went to high school together and all that, but now I feel close with a lot of them. My host was Patrick McCaffery, so I really hung out with the whole team.”





ON WHAT STOOD OUT ABOUT HIS VISIT

“What really surprised me is the city. People don’t really know how urban Iowa City is. Everyone thinks it’s a bunch of fields and farmland or something. It’s definitely more than just farms.”

ON OTHER OFFICIAL VISITS

“I have Northwestern scheduled for next weekend and the maryland later this month.”





ON NORTHWESTERN

“Northwestern was one of my more recent offers. Coach [Chris] Collins develops guys really well, so I like that. He’s telling me he could get me -- he can get me to the NBA level of guard skill. He knows what he’s talking about.”





ON MARYLAND

“Maryland is another Point Guard U. Coach [Mark] Turgeon develops his guards and has great success lying on them. I think that’s a great opportunity for me.”





ON WHICH SCHOOLS LEADS HIS RECRUITMENT

“I won’t put one team out in front, but I really liked Iowa. I’ll say I was prioritized the most by Iowa. They were one of my first offers and have kept it consistent though everything that has happened the past two years. They are definitely pretty high on that board.”



