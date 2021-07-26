Daniel Skillings discusses possible visit destinations

FRISCO, Tx. -- Philly-area wing Daniel Skillings is seeing his recruitment pick up steam this summer and there may be more offers to come in the weeks that follow. It’s why now is as good a time as ever to check in with the talented prospect on his recruitment. Below, Skillings discusses his recent offers and which schools are in the mix to get fall official visits.





ON RECENT RECRUITING INTEREST

“I have been getting a lot of calls. Rhode Island has been talking to me. They actually offered me. VCU is talking to me. They offered, too. University of Miami, Georgia, Florida, Clemson… those schools.”





ON POTENTIAL AUGUST VISITS

“I’m going to visit a lot of my colleges and show love to the schools that have been texting, FaceTiming and coming to my games. My recruitment is still totally open, though.”





ON SCHOOLS IN GOOD POSITION TO RECEIVE VISITS

“Probably Providence, Cincinnati, Rhode Island, VCU, Miami and Georgia.”





ON MIAMI

“I’m really close to their assistant coach [D.J. Irving]. He was my assistant high school coach last year. We connect really well. I know he knows my game really well and knows where to place me. He knows how to use me. I’m comfortable.”





ON PROVIDENCE

“I like where they play me and how they see me. I like how they’ll use me. That goes for Rhode Island, too. I fit with them. I’m starting to feel that way with Cincinnati too.”





ON WHAT STYLE OF PLAY BEST SUITS HIM

“Any system, really. I like to play up and down, though. I like to get out and transition and just be a dog on defense. I like playing defense to turn the game around.”



