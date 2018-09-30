Bruce Weber and Kansas State were looking for an athletic and aggressive wing in the class of 2019, they found him on Sunday.

Fresh off of his official visit to Manhattan, three-star shooting guard Damerius Wash from Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian has decided that he will play his college ball in the Big 12 for the Wildcats.

Wash joins Rivals150 guard Dajuan Gordon as the second guard to commit to the Wildcats on Sunday and the Mississippi who is taking a post graduate year's visit to Manhattan was actually his second in a month.



"I went on an unofficial there and I loved it," Wash told Rivals.com after an earlier fall visit. "The atmosphere is very high energy and when I went to the football game I loved it. The people there were awesome and asking about me and how I was doing and I really liked all of that."