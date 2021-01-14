Basketball Recruiting - DaJuan Wagner Jr. tops initial class of 2023 ranking

The initial 2023 rankings have been released and feature 30 promising sophomores. The list will expand, change and morph significantly through the next few years, but the name at the top will almost certainly always factor heavily into the discussion.

Dajuan Wagner Jr., has been named Rivals.com’s’ No. 1 overall prospect and he arrives in the top spot with a budding reputation and hyper-impressive bloodlines. The son of the former Memphis star and lottery pick by the same name, Wagner plays for New Jersey’s Camden High School and the prominent NJ Scholar Athletes grassroots organization He’s already on the radar of most major colleges and will soon see scholarship offers begin to arrive.

Below, Rivals.com talks to Wagner, explores what his recruitment may hold and explains what makes him the top player in his class.

In Wagner's words

ON HIS GAME: “I think my game is balanced. I try to keep pressure on the defense and can score both at the rim and from distance. On defense, I like to pressure the ball.”

ON HIS FAMILY’S RELATIONSHIP WITH JOHN CALIPARI, FOR WHOM IS FATHER PLAYED:

“I think it is pretty cool and fascinating that my dad played for Coach Cal and I’ve liked Kentucky since I was younger. Actually, I grew up a fan of a lot of other programs too. Right now I want to be the best player I can be and think about my choices when that time comes.”

ON IF COLLEGE IS A CERTAINTY OR IF HE’LL CONSIDER GOING PRO IF THAT”S AVAILABLE: “I have always wanted to play in college but right now I am really focused on winning the next three state championships with my teammates.”

ON WHAT STYLE OF PLAY HE PREFERS: “I prefer up-tempo games, but to be honest any style of play is fine as long as the games are competitive. I just like to compete.”

ON HIS STRENGTHS AS A PLAYER: “I’m a good teammate and I’m coachable. I also like to put in the work to develop,”

Recruiting outlook

Simply put, Kentucky is going to be extremely difficult to beat should the Wildcats make things official with an offer. Still, nothing in recruiting is a sure thing. That fact is especially true when discussing a prospect as young as Wagner, who still has the better part of three seasons to play at the high school level. Coaching situations change, new factors emerge and campus visits mean the world. That said, the Wagner family’s closer relationship with Calipari is well documented. Wagner Sr, played for Calipari at Memphis and seems to trust him unconditionally. Wagner’s recruitment will take better shape in the year ahead as offers begin to arrive. The allure of professional basketball may also figure in down the road, as it seems likely that those avenues will be available.

Coaches corner

"What makes DJ so special is his love for the game and consistent focus on improvement. This translates into a tremendous work ethic and a demeanor that makes him highly coachable. DJ plays both ends of the floor with the same level of enthusiasm. Offensively, he is a multi-dimensional scorer with a team first attitude that keeps everyone involved. DJ has a skill set that is a rarity at this level and his growth trajectory makes him truly unique." -- NJ Scholars Director Fran Nicolas

Why he's No. 1