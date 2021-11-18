Curtis Blair evaluating his options as season begins

Curtis Blair III, a junior at Richmond (Va.) Steward School, missed most of the last year and a half dealing with injuries and recovery. However, prior to his injury, Blair, III showed enough with his shooting prowess and positional size to pique the interest of college programs. “I have offers from Liberty, VCU, Richmond, Virginia Tech and Florida,” Blair, III said. “I would say Liberty is probably recruiting me the hardest right now. I just took an official visit there.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Liberty: “It is really nice there, the facilities are insane. The coach (Ritchie McKay) is amazing does such a good job. The program itself is amazing.” Florida: “I enjoy watching them on television. They have done a good job with their wings and they run a lot of stuff through them.” Richmond: “I know a lot about their program because my dad played there. I have been there a lot of times, went to a bunch of camps there. It’s a really nice place.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Some of the schools I hear from pretty regularly who have not offered me are George Mason and Old Dominion,” Blair said. “I am going to be looking at how these schools play. I want to go somewhere that will let me play my game; coming off screens, values shooters. Location won’t really matter to me, I think I can adapt pretty well to any environment.”

RIVALS' REACTION