“I just felt like from the jump, I had a great relationship with Coach (Greg) McDermott and the rest of the coaching staff,” Nembhard told Rivals.com. “They also have a great playing style that really fits me. I feel like I can contribute early and get a lot better with their player development.”

Faced with a potential need at the lead guard spot after next season, Creighton answered the call on Saturday. Rivals150 junior Ryan Nembhard abruptly ended his college recruitment by giving his verbal commitment to the Big East program.

Nembhard, who is the younger brother of former Florida standout Andrew Nembhard that recently decided to transfer, was a recent reclass into the 2021 class. A member of the Canadian national grassroots program, Nembhard was an integral contributor for the top-ranked Montverde Academy squad this past winter. He sits as the 80th rated prospect in his class, and as the 15th best point guard in America.

A 6-foot-1 lead guard that is quick-twitch and tough-minded, Nembhard brings a calming sense to the backcourt. He is a quality point of attack playmaker that is a gifted defender that can be leaned upon in defending the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer. On the offensive end, Nembhard is best at getting others involved. He is a pass-first guard that should find great success in Creighton’s offense thanks to the ample number of shooters and scorers that are oftentimes placed onto the floor at any given time.

He kicks off Creighton’s 2021 class and could be the long-term replacement for Marcus Zegarowksi who might enter next year’s NBA Draft if his junior campaign goes as planned. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will lose Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitchell Ballock to gradation next spring, and could also see Duke transfer Alex O’Connell exhaust his college eligibility if he were to be able to play immediately in the fall.