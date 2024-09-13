Creighton snagged its first pledge of the 2025 cycle on Friday, when four-star forward Hudson Greer announced his verbal commitment to head coach Greg McDermott and the Bluejays. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what Creighton is getting Greer as well as what it means for McDermott’s program going forward. |
WHAT CREIGHTON IS GETTING
Creighton wants to use Greer in a similar role to which they used Baylor Scheierman and used that pitch to recruit him. While the physically developed Scheierman does things the young Greer does not, the newest Bluejay is definitely the more athletic of the two. Greer has impressive bounce and thrives in a number of different offensive roles, as he is a certified weapon in transition and is capable of finishing above the rim. He’s become a reliable shooter from long-range over the last year, but still has some room to grow on that front . The four-star prospect projects as an extremely versatile offensive weapon as he gets even more comfortable handling the ball and creating in the half-court. Greer is all of 6-foot-6 and, while he isn’t a finished product on the glass just yet, packs the potential to be a strong rebounder as he adds muscle and becomes more assertive. His motor is undeniable, as there are few players in the class that play harder than the Texas-born forward, who routinely throws himself on the floor chasing loose balls and gives consistent effort on the defensive end, where his length gives him intriguing upside.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BLUEJAYS
Greer is Creighton’s first commit in the class of 2025, and there are few better ways to get started than by hauling in a prospect from national powerhouse Montverde Academy, where recruiting success seems to compound. Just ask Indiana, the school that landed and developed Monteverde alum Jalen Hood-Schifino and parlayed that into the commitment of highly ranked forward Malik Reneau and a short-lived pledge form five-star Liam McNeeley that ultimately fell apart at the 11th hour but is worth noting nevertheless. The fact that the Bluejays were able to hold off programs such as Kansas, Arizona and Alabama among other recruiting powers is also a positive indicator of what the future may hold for the program in the NIL Era. Things have long been good at Creighton, obviously, and the machine is showing no signs of slowing even in the rapidly changing modern recruiting landscape.