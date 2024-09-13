Creighton wants to use Greer in a similar role to which they used Baylor Scheierman and used that pitch to recruit him. While the physically developed Scheierman does things the young Greer does not, the newest Bluejay is definitely the more athletic of the two. Greer has impressive bounce and thrives in a number of different offensive roles, as he is a certified weapon in transition and is capable of finishing above the rim. He’s become a reliable shooter from long-range over the last year, but still has some room to grow on that front . The four-star prospect projects as an extremely versatile offensive weapon as he gets even more comfortable handling the ball and creating in the half-court. Greer is all of 6-foot-6 and, while he isn’t a finished product on the glass just yet, packs the potential to be a strong rebounder as he adds muscle and becomes more assertive. His motor is undeniable, as there are few players in the class that play harder than the Texas-born forward, who routinely throws himself on the floor chasing loose balls and gives consistent effort on the defensive end, where his length gives him intriguing upside.