CP3 Rising Stars: Shaw's 2024 standouts from the camp

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Every year, the best middle school players in the United States fly to Greensboro, N.C., to take part in the CP3 Rising Stars Camp. Last year's camp was canceled because of COVID-19, so this year's camp showcased the 2024 and 2025 classes under one roof. Players from Florida to Washington state - and everywhere in between - competed at the camp. Rivals.com analyst Jamie Shaw was watching from the sidelines. Here are the players that stood out to Shaw from the 2024 class.

For me, Walker was the most consistently good player in this camp, from this class. The strong point guard has a grit and a determination about his game that was simply unparalleled on the floor. The compact lead guard took defense personally, picking up at least three quarters of the court the entire day. He is also a very good rebounder and touches the paint at will. Walker showcased the jump shot on Sunday, but also the ability to touch the paint, plant both feet, and make a read to get open shots. There is so much to like with this tough-minded mentality that his presence elevates his entire team’s. Walker is tracking as the top point guard in North Carolina for his class, and as you know, a lot of good point guards come out of that state. Walker has early offers from Coastal Carolina and North Carolina A&T.

Jones was a big factor in the Rising Stars game, showcasing an impressive and full offensive arsenal. The lefty showcased a lot of bounce at the basket, and that really shined in transition. But he also had a smooth pull-up jumper that extended out to 28 feet. Jones plays with a lot of confidence. He has the shiftiness in his handle to get to his spots off the bounce and has the footwork and balance to elevate at a moment’s notice. Jones also showed quick hands and active feet as he defended the ball. It was no surprise to later find out Jones has also played football.

When surveying the court to start a game you may overlook Anderson, due to his size. However, from the first play moving forward, the Atlanta product is hard to miss. He has a certain air about him on the floor that makes it hard to take your eyes off him, and his teammates follow suit. Anderson has a tight handle, great court vision and a smooth jump shot from deep - deep - range. Despite his small stature, he plays with a major confidence in his game, and he has the skill set that allows him to back it up. After the game, you then see him walk up to his dad, who stands about 6-foot-5 and realize there could be some growth still to go here. Anderson carries an early offer from Michigan.

Newell was the biggest player on every floor he walked on at this event. The lefty also probably had the smoothest jump shot as well. Newell was most comfortable facing the basket, either as a trail big or in pick-and-pop situations. He knocked down the three-ball with both balance and confidence. When he was around the basket, he showed a nice lefty jump hook off the catch and he did rebound the ball well. The activity level will need to elevate, along with the willingness to get around the basket more, but his fluidity and speed in running the floor led to easy transition buckets. There is so much upside here, and Newell picked up an Illinois offer just after the event, which complemented the Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State offers he had coming in.

