FORT WORTH, Tex. – The Cowtown Tip-Off Classic has become one of the best starting points to begin the high school season. This year was nothing out of the norm. Keyonte George and Manny Obaseki look to be two of the top up-and-coming talents nationally, Harrison Ingram seemingly finds a way to fill the box score even when he is not at his best, and Arkansas and Butler commits were just a few others that shined. MORE: Winners and losers from early signing period



GEORGE MAKES A STATEMENT

There might not be five better guards, and actually, I could be willing to go as far as to say that there might not be five better players in the 2022 class than Keyonte George. Rated as the 31st best prospect in his class nationally, that is going to drastically change during the next update. George finished with 32 points off of 12-of-22 shooting from the floor and while his numbers were more than solid, it was how he went about scoring all of those points that impressed the most. Whether it was rainbow bombs from 25-feet, hesitation pull-ups in mid-range, or the one hammer dunk that he threw down that brought everyone out of their seats, George showed that he is the complete package at the guard position. His progress is notable, as well. He has grown over three inches and gained over 30-pounds within the past year and a half, but competitive tenacity, someone who is willing to talk a little crap, might have been his greatest improvements. Name a local power conference team, whether it is Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas or Texas A&M, and they have offered, with Cal joining the fray on Saturday evening. His recruitment is only going to soar further for George, who might be the best guard in the state, regardless of classification.

MANNY REMAINS UNDER RECRUITED

There are not 39 better prospects in the 2021 class than Manny Obaseki. How high he rises during the next Rivals150 update is up for debate but what isn’t is just how talented he is, the upside that he possesses, and versatility that he displays in the backcourt. While it was not his best where he finished with eight turnovers and missed a number of jump shots, two portions of his game that need the greatest work, Obaseki is everything one looks for in a combo guard. The lefty is an impeccable playmaker, quick-twitch breakdown artist, high-level athlete, and willing competitor. Getting better by the day, Obaseki has also seen some of the top regional programs prioritize him. Following his team’s win, he told Rivals.com that Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the two that have stood out thanks to how much time they have invested within his recruitment, though that Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Texas are just a few others showing heavy interest.

INGRAM STILL DOES IT ALL

Going down in defeat to Manny Obaseki’s Allen High bunch, it was one of the poorer outings that I have seen from Harrison Ingram, which just reflects how good the five-star is seeing that he finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He did turn it over eight times, so there is some things that he needs to polish, but the versatility and unselfishness adds up to quite the prospect in the 2021 class. Ingram is the definition of a do-it-all wing that can arguably play four positions in the half-court offense. Throwing across the court pocket passes on the go, finishing with a nifty set of counter moves in the post or scoring from the mid-range on out with an improved jumper is what he does. He has improved as an athlete, which has made him a better out-in-space defender, too. His recruitment will continue to bleed on through the spring and summer, but if there is an early leader, it is Stanford. He visited the Pac-12 program earlier this fall in the official variety but is also considering such others as Arkansas, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas Tech, the latter a program that he plans to visit in late January.

VALUE WITH MILES

The majority of the Rivals150 has come to a college decisions and looking at the current point guard crop, it has all but been decimated by early signings this past week, which makes Mike Miles an even more valuable commodity this winter. Playing alongside top-ranked guard Cade Cunningham on the travel circuit, Miles was oftentimes forced off of the ball, but not with his Lancaster High unit. The bulldog of a guard brings great physicality to the floor, creating for himself in tight spaces and playing through contact, which has become two of his better strengths. He is a versatile scorer that is best out of the mid-range, which helped him finish with 32-points in a losing affair. He has taken just one official visit thus far, to Oklahoma State, and could take a handful of others before committing. DePaul, Ole Miss, Pitt, and TCU are now involved but, if all things go as planned and he takes care of things in the classroom, more will enter the picture.

COMMITS IMPRESS

- Butler has a complete throwback headed its way with Jakobe Coles. He is in much better shape than what we saw this summer which makes him that much more of a difficult mismatch in the half-court setting. He finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and is should be another solid piece to build with in Indy. - Duncan Powell came to early college decision, and Arkansas should reap the rewards down the road. Completing the day with 24 points and 13 rebounds, all while attempting just 13 shots, Powell has improved in the efficiency column and should give the Hawgs a versatile forward that can score from each level. - Kudos to Louisiana Tech in snagging Thailand Elder. The three-star guard should flourish in Ruston thanks to an elite first step and confidence in putting the ball through the basket.

It wasn’t his best but you still have to respect the energy Micah Peavy plays with and his instincts for being around the ball. His jump shot remains a work in progress but, at worst, Peavy will cause havoc as the ultimate rebounder and three-position defender at Texas Tech.

OTHERS OF NOTE