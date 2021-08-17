Corey Chest lining up fall visits

Corey Chest, Jr. is a 6-foot-8 forward who played this summer with the Liv on Fleur De Lis (La.) EYBL 16u program and opened eyes with his upside.

"I bring energy block shots and make big time plays. People have said I play like Kevin Garnett and Antonio McDyess,” Chest, Jr. said.

As you can imagine, given his physical profile and caliber of play during the live periods, the New Orleans (La.) McMain Secondary prospect has a host of schools recruiting him.

“I have offers from Xavier, out of the Big East, Southeastern, Houston and Tulane.” Chest, Jr. said, “I haven’t visited any college yet but a lot of schools like Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, LSU, Southern Miss, Santa Clara, St. Louis, Louisiana-Lafayette, Georgetown, Tulsa and Ole Miss are recruiting me pretty regularly, but none of them have offered yet.”