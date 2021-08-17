Corey Chest lining up fall visits
Corey Chest, Jr. is a 6-foot-8 forward who played this summer with the Liv on Fleur De Lis (La.) EYBL 16u program and opened eyes with his upside.
"I bring energy block shots and make big time plays. People have said I play like Kevin Garnett and Antonio McDyess,” Chest, Jr. said.
As you can imagine, given his physical profile and caliber of play during the live periods, the New Orleans (La.) McMain Secondary prospect has a host of schools recruiting him.
“I have offers from Xavier, out of the Big East, Southeastern, Houston and Tulane.” Chest, Jr. said, “I haven’t visited any college yet but a lot of schools like Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, LSU, Southern Miss, Santa Clara, St. Louis, Louisiana-Lafayette, Georgetown, Tulsa and Ole Miss are recruiting me pretty regularly, but none of them have offered yet.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Tulane: "The school is around my hometown; I know them very well. I actually started really watching them when Melvin Frazier played.”
Houston: “Very nice, I like their style of play; they play fast. Another New Orleans player is Deeky (Dejon Jarreau) so I love them.”
Xavier: “They are showing a lot of love, telling me I’ll fit in great because of how athletic I am. I am visiting them soon. Coach Jordan Brooks is the one recruiting me for them.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I’m going to visit Kentucky in early September and Georgia in late September. I will go to Xavier, too. Tulane is right down the street, so I am just waiting on my coach to schedule that one.” Chest, Jr. said, “I want to go to a place just where I feel comfortable and feel welcomed there. I want to go to a system where they play fast.”