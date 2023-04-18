A strikingly athletic, 6-foot-4 guard with a knack for getting to the rim and finishing, Ware plays the grassroots circuit for the Houston Defenders and will look to raise his stock with a big summer. He won’t have to worry about his college recruitment while he does it, however, as his process is now firmly in the past. Rivals recently caught up with the newest Monarch for a conversation about his college decision.

A high-upside sleeper came off the board on Tuesday, as Texas-based guard Deion Ware announced his intentions to sign with Old Dominion and reclassify from the class of 2023 to 2024. The Ellison High School star was born in New Orleans but played his junior season in Killeen, Texas, where he led his team to an appearance in the state title game.

ON WHY HE CHOSE ODU

“It was really mostly about their coaching staff. The coaches there are winners. I want to be part of a winning program.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“You know their guard, Chaunce Jenkins? Him and I are similar players., I play just like Chauce or even better. So with me coming in there, they think I fit their guard style of play. I’m very explosive. I can shoot off the dribble. I can catch and shoot, too. I like playing fast.”

ON HIS LEAD RECRUITER, ASSISTANT JORDAN BROOKS

“What I really like about Coach Brooks is his loyalty. He could have been recruiting a million kids all over but he stuck with me and recruited me hard. Them being loyal to me means I’m going to be loyal to them.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED WITH HIS RECRUTIMENT

“Charleston, Abilene Christian, Louisiana Tech.”

ON WHAT GETS HIM MOST EXCITED ABOUT ODU

“Really just trying to take them to the NCAA Tournament. I want to help them get there and win.”