New Duke head coach Jon Scheyer continues to get what he wants on the recruiting trail and, most recently, his wish list was topped by five-star forward TJ Power, who committed to the Blue Devils on Wednesday evening. Below, Rivals takes a deep dive into his pledge.





WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

Power’s versatility is his strength and he spent the last year showcasing the ability to score in endless ways. The 6-foot-9 Power has long been a floor-stretching forward capable of filling it up from outside, but has become more of a threat taking defenders off the dribble and finishing at the rack. He’s added significant muscle in the last year, which has helped him become a more reliable rebounder and a more capable ambidextrous finisher in traffic, where he absorbs contact well. Power, who began the summer as the No. 60 prospect in the Rivals150 jumped all the way up to No. 21 following Peach Jam, where he consistently wow’d scouts and posted a 28-point, 11-rebound performance to lead his BABC squad to a win over a Team Thad squad loaded with D-I prospects. Defensively, Power has above average athleticism, which, combined with his length, gives him the chance to guard multiple positions when he becomes more disciplined and motivated on that end of the floor.

IN HIS WORDS

"Me and [current Duke player] Kyle [Filopowski] have kind of been rivals our whole life, but now there's a lot of mutual respect and he enjoyed the summer session. He told me it's a lot of work and that's what he expected but it's been good getting an inside opinion from him and playing at Duke." – Power to Rivals.com in July.

“I visited there after Peach Jam. I just like the way that Coach (Jon) Scheyer is building a team there. Obviously, Duke and the brand that they have, and being able to be a part of a team that shares the ball and shoots a lot of threes. He said that his goal is to lead the country in assists and three-point makes, so that really compliments my style. – Power to Rivals last month.



