Commitment breakdown: Wake Forest lands Zach Keller

Zach Keller is a 6-foot-10 post out of Highlands Ranch (Co.) Thunderridge High. He is very skilled, with excellent post footwork and the ability to pass, shoot, and handle from multiple spots on the floor. While he is not the most explosive athlete, Keller plays with a high motor and has a toughness to him and his game. Keller picked Wake Forest over a final group that also included Texas Tech, TCU, and Utah.

Steve Forbes hit the ground running in 2022 as he picked up his first ever recruit from the Rivals150 on Monday when No. 140 Zach Keller committed to Wake Forest . Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will explore what this means for the Demon Deacons.

What this Means for the Demon Deacons

Wake Forest flexed their recruiting muscles going out to Colorado to get a nationally ranked player. Forbes has said he is going to put an emphasis on toughness and skill and Keller fits that. Keller is the first recruit of the 2022 class for Wake Forest. This comes after a 2021 class that brought in four freshmen, with 4-star guard Cam Hildreth and a pair of 3-stars with Lucas Taylor and Robert McCray. They also brought in 6-10 Matthew Marsh from England who was not in the Rivals database. Wake Forest brought in five transfers during the offseason as well. The Demon Deacons are still involved with 2022 3-star Jamarques Lawrence who has Wake Forest in his final two along with Nebraska.





What he Said

“They have told me I could be used like a stretch ‘4’,” Keller said. "I like how they are in the ACC and a smaller school. They told me there might not be a ton of minutes for me there as a freshman, but they said there would be some. It’s also a really good school and I’m pretty close with (coach) Steve Forbes and (assistant coach) Brooks Savage.” -Zach Keller to Red Raider Sports and Dan McDonald



