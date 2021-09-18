Commitment breakdown: Virginia lands Ryan Dunn
Virginia added to its 2022 class on Saturday, when four-star guard Ryan Dunn announced his intention to sign with the Cavaliers. Dunn, who chose UVA over schools such as Pittsburgh and Minnesota, is the fourth Rivals150 prospect to choose Virginia this cycle. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what head coach Tony Bennett is getting and what it means for the big picture.
WHAT VIRGINIA IS GETTING
Dunn emerged as an in-demand prospect this summer and did so for good reason. While his 6-foot-6 frame and quickness is what jumps off the page, he used the grassroots circuit to show that he’s more than just length and physical tools. Dunn showed some incredible touch from 3-point range playing for the New York Jayhawks on the adidas 3SSB circuit and proved to be a solid secondary ball handler as well. His size also lends itself to incredible defensive versatility. He’ll need to add some muscle and become more comfortable asserting himself before he’s ready to reach his ceiling, so he may be a player that hits his stride in his second or this year in college. That said, his long-term upside is off the charts.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CAVALIERS
Virginia may well be finished with its 2022 class because it seems to be up against the scholarship limit, but what a class it is. The four-member haul includes four rivals150 prospects and is headlined by No. 60 overall prospect Isaac Traudt. UVA has not signed four four-star prospects in a single class since the 2016 cycle, which saw the program land Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter. Every member of this year’s class includes solid to impressive length, which will provide Bennett with the defensive weapons with which he traditionally thrives
COACH’S CORNER
“At 6-foot-7 Ryan is a prototypical big guard. He guards 1 through 3, rebounds above the rim and has high level athleticism. He shoots the ball at a high level and has an underrated passing ability.” -- New York Jayhawks director Jay David, who coaches Dunn on the grassroots circuit.