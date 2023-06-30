Commitment breakdown: Virginia lands four-star G Christian Bliss
Virginia picked up an important commitment on Friday evening, when four-star guard Christian Bliss chose the Cavaliers over fellow finalists Miami, Villanova and Xavier. Below, Rivals speaks with Bliss about his decision and has a look at what UVA is getting in the 6-foot-4 prospect from Pennsylvania's George School.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE VIRGINIA
“I just had such good confidence in the program, the coaching staff and the plan they set out for me. I want to stand out and I want to be a part of a winning program. The most important thing was that they have coaches that are going to help me develop.”
ON WHEN HE KNEW UVA WAS THE CHOICE
“It was late. I really didn;t really know until Thursday morning, actually. I kind of slept on it on [Wednesday] night and made a decision in the morning based on everything. I’m confident in the decision, though.”
ON HOW HE SEES HIMSELF FITTING IN WITH SYSTEM
“I think having a good relationship with the coaches was way more important than any of that. That was key for me. Having the right coaches will make my transition a lot easier and help mold me to fit with the system.”
ON WHAT HE THINKS VIRGINIA FANS WILL LIKE MOST ABOUT HIS GAME
“I’m a competitor. I’m a team player that plays really hard. I’ll do anything I’m asked to do for the team’s benefit. I think fans will be happy to see that part of me.”
WHAT VIRGINIA IS GETTING:
Bliss had a breakout spring playing for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assist per game. The stats hint at Bliss’ well-rounded skill set, but don’t reflect his defensive versatility that he brings to the table in spades. Bliss has the size and lateral athleticism to defend multiple positions, which will serve him well playing in Tony Bennett’s system. Offensively, Bliss is capable of playing either guard spot and has shown growth as a facilitator over the last few months, even if he still has room to improve on that front. Bliss is capable of scoring from all three levels and is at his best when he lets the game come to him, a concept with which he sometimes had trouble. Bliss’ physicality pops off the page almost every time you watch him play, as he uses his build to create space for himself, get paint touches and routinely finish through contact. He has the tools to impact the box score in a long list of ways and will take the next step as his shot selection improves.
COACH’S CORNER:
“Christian has been nothing short of a blessing to the PSA Cardinals program. He’s positioned himself both offensively and defensively to be ready to play at the highest level of college basketball. What separates him from his peers are his worth ethic and desire to love everything that comes with the game of basketball. We look forward to continuing to support his journey throughout life.” – PSA Cardinals program director Terrance "Munch" Williams, who coaches Bliss on the grassroots circuit