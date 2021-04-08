Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Villanova lands Mark Armstrong

Another four-star prospect in the class of 2022 came off the board on Thursday night, when South Orange (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep guard Mark Armstrong announced his intentions to attend Villanova. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Wildcats are getting as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT VILLANOVA IS GETTING:

A proven scorer with the frame to add weight when he hits a college strength program, Armstrong finishes well at the rim and is a good enough shooter to keep defenders honest. His strength, however, is getting to the rack off the dribble. Armstrong isn’t the longest guard in the class, but he moves his feet well enough to make up for a lack of length on the defensive end. Armstrong’s calling cards are speed and elite-level athleticism. How good he becomes will hinge on how he develops as a shooter and facilitator in the years ahead.