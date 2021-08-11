Commitment breakdown: USC lands five-star Kijani Wright

USC picked up its first commitment of the 2022 cycle on Wednesday afternoon, when five-star power forward Kijani Wright made the call for the Trojans. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Pac 12 powerhouse is getting as well as what it means for the big picture of USC hoops.





WHAT USC IS GETTING

In an era full of big men that prefer to play on the perimeter and sometimes shy away from mixing it up under the glass, Wright stands as a sturdy exception. The 230-pound power forward is a bruiser that doesn’t mind being just that. The broad-shouldered Compton Magic star is the type of player that routinely does the work necessary to impact games even when he’s not scoring in bunches. Wight is an absolute load on the glass and finds his way to the free-throw line at a decent clip because of it. That said, he isn’t all rebounds and put-backs. Wright has a solid game in the high post and is developing a decent jumper, though he could stand to become more consistent in that regard. He moves relatively well for his massive size which makes him a weapon in ball-screen situations. He’ll find his ceiling as he develops a more versatile offensive game.



