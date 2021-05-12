Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: TyTy Washington chooses Kentucky

One of the most anticipated decisions of the last few months has come to pass, as five-star point guard TyTy Washington announced his intention to sign with Kentucky on Thursday evening. A one-time Creighton commit, Washington chose the Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas, LSU and others. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Kentucky is getting in its new point guard and what the news means for the bigger picture.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING:

Washington became a truly national recruit this year, as he saw his stock soar on the back of a nearly yearlong scoring spree that saw him grow into a complete point guard and one of the top scorers in the 2021 class. He’s proven able to score in bunches, but is also capable of controlling a game by facilitating. Washington has spent the last year proving he can finish at the rim and should only become more effective on that front as he continues to add muscle. The newly-minted five-star guard is coming off a weekend that saw him take home the 3-point contest title at the Iverson All-Star Classic and fits the Wildcats’ needs from a long-range shooting standpoint. Washington is a willing defender that knows how to use his length to his advantage on that end of the floor.



