 Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: TyTy Washington chooses Kentucky
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 20:04:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Commitment breakdown: TyTy Washington chooses Kentucky

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

One of the most anticipated decisions of the last few months has come to pass, as five-star point guard TyTy Washington announced his intention to sign with Kentucky on Thursday evening. A one-time Creighton commit, Washington chose the Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas, LSU and others. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Kentucky is getting in its new point guard and what the news means for the bigger picture.


WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING:

Washington became a truly national recruit this year, as he saw his stock soar on the back of a nearly yearlong scoring spree that saw him grow into a complete point guard and one of the top scorers in the 2021 class. He’s proven able to score in bunches, but is also capable of controlling a game by facilitating. Washington has spent the last year proving he can finish at the rim and should only become more effective on that front as he continues to add muscle. The newly-minted five-star guard is coming off a weekend that saw him take home the 3-point contest title at the Iverson All-Star Classic and fits the Wildcats’ needs from a long-range shooting standpoint. Washington is a willing defender that knows how to use his length to his advantage on that end of the floor.


WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIGGER PICTURE:

John Calipari needed to find a point guard on the heels of Nolan Hickman’s decommitment a few weeks back. It didn’t take him long to make the best of a bad situation, however, as landing Washington, a five-star prospect, is the best ending for which anyone could have hoped. Calipari has used this recruiting victory along with the transfer portal to totally rebuild a roster that limped to a 9-16 finish a year ago. Washington should compliment former Davidson star Kellan Grady particularly well when it comes to curing the shooting issues that plagued the team last season. .


IN HIS WORDS:

“Kentucky is a true blue blood. You know Coach Cal’s resume. He can put it against everyone and have the top. I’ve watched him coach them as a kid throughout the years and love the way he uses the guards. He gives the freedom to play their game and shine. I love the style of play. I can go there, play my game and create plays.” -- TyTy Washington

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9jb21taXRtZW50LWJyZWFrZG93bi10eXR5 LXdhc2hpbmd0b24tY2hvb3Nlcy1rZW50dWNreSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZiYXNrZXRiYWxs cmVjcnVpdGluZy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNvbW1pdG1lbnQtYnJl YWtkb3duLXR5dHktd2FzaGluZ3Rvbi1jaG9vc2VzLWtlbnR1Y2t5JmM1PTIw MjI3MzMwNjkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK