Commitment breakdown: Tyrell Ward chooses Xavier

The No. 45 prospect in the 2022 class came off the board as Knoxville, Hyatsville (MD) Dematha Catholic wing Tyrell Ward committed to Xavier on Monday. Along with Xavier, the 6-foot-5 wing’s final group of schools that also included Louisville, Indiana, LSU, Maryland and Virginia Tech. Below Rivals.com will take a look at what Tennessee is getting in the 2022 classes No. 12 small forward.



Why I Like Him: Ward is an athletic and aggressive downhill wing. With his length and his pop, despite his skinny frame, he plays with a purpose, and has developed an edge to his game. He is best in transition, and when the game gets going up and down Ward really shines. As he continues to hone in the jump shot and the ball skills as well as learn how to use his considerable athletic tools on the defensive end, the upside is very high here.



In His Words: “They want me to come in and be 'that guy' from the very start. They want me to help change the program and lead them deep into the tournament each year.” -Tyrell Ward