Commitment breakdown: Texas Tech lands Elijah Fisher
Texas Tech has added another perimeter player to its 2023 recruiting class on Thursday in the form of five-star guard Elijah Fisher. On paper, this boosts Mark Adams’ rising senior class to top-five in the country currently, but don’t expect Fisher to stay in that class for long.
Rivals takes a look at what Tech is getting in Fisher, and what it means for them moving forward.
WHAT TEXAS TECH IS GETTING
Fisher is one of the best athletes in the high school ranks. He has a college-ready body already and is very explosive on top of it. You’d be hard pressed to find a player with more monstrous, poster dunks early in this grassroots basketball season. Fisher is at his best with a head of steam heading towards the basket, where it’s nearly impossible to stop him from scoring without fouling. He’s very comfortable handling the ball on the perimeter and has gotten better at facilitating with the ball in his hands. His jump shot is streaky, but it can ultimately develop into a weapon at some point.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE RED RAIDERS
The addition of Fisher to the 2023 recruiting class definitely bumps up the Red Raiders’ recruiting class quite a bit, bringing him in alongside four-star guards Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson, but it’s likely that the five-star guard ends up in the class of 2022 after this AAU season. Fisher would be the highest rated high school recruit for Mark Adams in 2022 as well, joining four-stars Lamar Washington and Pop Isaacs as well as three-star Robert Jennings. Adams also did very well in the transfer portal this off-season to offset the losses of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar. The Red Raiders added Oregon’s De’Vion Harmon, Fresno State’s D’Maurian Williams, Texas’ Jaylon Tyson, and Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq within the last couple of months.