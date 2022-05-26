Commitment breakdown: Texas Tech lands Elijah Fisher

Texas Tech has added another perimeter player to its 2023 recruiting class on Thursday in the form of five-star guard Elijah Fisher. On paper, this boosts Mark Adams’ rising senior class to top-five in the country currently, but don’t expect Fisher to stay in that class for long.

Rivals takes a look at what Tech is getting in Fisher, and what it means for them moving forward.





WHAT TEXAS TECH IS GETTING

Fisher is one of the best athletes in the high school ranks. He has a college-ready body already and is very explosive on top of it. You’d be hard pressed to find a player with more monstrous, poster dunks early in this grassroots basketball season. Fisher is at his best with a head of steam heading towards the basket, where it’s nearly impossible to stop him from scoring without fouling. He’s very comfortable handling the ball on the perimeter and has gotten better at facilitating with the ball in his hands. His jump shot is streaky, but it can ultimately develop into a weapon at some point.