Commitment Breakdown: Texas lands four-star Dillon Mitchell

On Monday, Chris Beard received some good news when 2022 Rivals150 No. 28 Dillon Mitchell went public with his commitment to Texas. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw will go through what this means for the Longhorns.

WHAT TEXAS IS GETTING

Dillon Mitchell is a lengthy and highly explosive forward. What immediately pops about the 6-foot-8 Mitchell is his defensive versatility. He can move his feet with perimeter players, and his length and athleticism allow him to guard up a lineup into the post some. Offensively, he has excellent vision and can uniquely initiate some offense - especially in pick and roll. In the past ten months, Mitchell rose from outside of the top 100. As he continues to develop his jump shot, he could continue to rise in status.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE LONGHORNS

Mitchell is Texas' second commitment of the 2022 class as he - the No. 28 player in the 2022 Rivals150 - joins No. 6 Arterio Morris. This class comes after a 2021 class that saw the Longhorns bring in a single high school player, No. 40 Jaylon Tyson, along with seven transfers. Mitchell chose Texas over a final group that also included Florida State and Tennessee.

