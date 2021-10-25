Commitment Breakdown: Texas lands four-star Dillon Mitchell
On Monday, Chris Beard received some good news when 2022 Rivals150 No. 28 Dillon Mitchell went public with his commitment to Texas. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw will go through what this means for the Longhorns.
WHAT TEXAS IS GETTING
Dillon Mitchell is a lengthy and highly explosive forward. What immediately pops about the 6-foot-8 Mitchell is his defensive versatility. He can move his feet with perimeter players, and his length and athleticism allow him to guard up a lineup into the post some. Offensively, he has excellent vision and can uniquely initiate some offense - especially in pick and roll. In the past ten months, Mitchell rose from outside of the top 100. As he continues to develop his jump shot, he could continue to rise in status.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE LONGHORNS
Mitchell is Texas' second commitment of the 2022 class as he - the No. 28 player in the 2022 Rivals150 - joins No. 6 Arterio Morris. This class comes after a 2021 class that saw the Longhorns bring in a single high school player, No. 40 Jaylon Tyson, along with seven transfers. Mitchell chose Texas over a final group that also included Florida State and Tennessee.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I had a lot of fun on the visit with my mom," Mitchell said. "They have a great culture there. The players stayed in the gym working. That means a lot, and I wanted to be at a place where I would be able to get in the gym, develop, and just work. They see me as a positionless player, being all over the court. Right now, they see me guarding the one through the four, and when I get stronger, the one through the five. That stood out to me."