Commitment breakdown: Texas lands Arterio Morris
Texas landed one of the top point guards in the 2022 class on Saturday, when Lewisville (TX) iSchool star Arterio Morris chose the Longhorns over offers from Kansas, Memphis, Oregon and others. Below, rivals.com explores what UT is getting and what his commitment means for the big picture.
WHAT TEXAS IS GETTING
Morris has length and athleticism for days. Getting to the rim and finishing through contact is his calling card, but he’s become an above average defender in the last year as well. The four-star guard comes with a tight handle and is capable of playing at a breakneck pace without seeming out of control. He takes defenders off the dribble and is able to break down defenses with penetration. Possibly the most encouraging thing about Morris, however, is the fact that hios size and athleticism give him a sky-high ceiling that he is yet to reach. If his jumper becomes more consistent, he has high-level NBA potential.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE LONGHORNS
Chis Beard has long had a reputation as an elite coach. Now armed with facilities and a national brand, his power on the ecuting trail has compounded. Commitments from players like Morris are the result. Should Beard keep the momentum he built at Texas Tech going in Austin, Morris seems like the tip of the iceberg from a recruiting standpoint, as the Longhorns are one of the program’s poised to benefit from NIL. This could lead to a perfect storm on the trail when combined with UT’s national reach. It’s hard to predict if Morris’ pledge hurts Texas with Keyonte George, who has long seemed to favor the Horns, but Morris is no consolation prize, as he may challenge for the top point guard spot in the class based on the summer he’s having on the grassroots circuit.
IN HIS WORDS
“It was all about family down there. They took me go-karting and stuff. Then I visited campus. They showed me the campus. I ate with the players and ate with the plates. It’s really a good culture down there. They’re all locked in.” -- Morris on his Texas visit
“I like to attack the rim. Some people say I play like John Wall. Some people say Kyrie Irving.” -- Morris on which NBA player he’s most like.