Commitment breakdown: Texas lands Arterio Morris

Texas landed one of the top point guards in the 2022 class on Saturday, when Lewisville (TX) iSchool star Arterio Morris chose the Longhorns over offers from Kansas, Memphis, Oregon and others. Below, rivals.com explores what UT is getting and what his commitment means for the big picture.





WHAT TEXAS IS GETTING

Morris has length and athleticism for days. Getting to the rim and finishing through contact is his calling card, but he’s become an above average defender in the last year as well. The four-star guard comes with a tight handle and is capable of playing at a breakneck pace without seeming out of control. He takes defenders off the dribble and is able to break down defenses with penetration. Possibly the most encouraging thing about Morris, however, is the fact that hios size and athleticism give him a sky-high ceiling that he is yet to reach. If his jumper becomes more consistent, he has high-level NBA potential.



