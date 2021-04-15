Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Tennessee lands Huntley-Hatfield

Tennessee struck again when 2022 Rivals150 No. 14 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his intentions to sign with Tennessee as a part of the 2021 class on Thursday. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw explores what Rick Barnes' staff is getting in the five-star.





What is Tennessee Getting

The thing that sticks out immediately about Huntley-Hatfield is his SEC ready frame and size. He stands every bit of 6-foot-10 and weighs in around 230-lbs. As for his game, Huntley-Hatfield is comfortable on the perimeter, with range extending beyond the arc and a handle that can get him to his spots in two or three dribbles, especially when matched up against someone his own size. Huntley-Hatfield should pair very nicely beside 2021 Rivals150 No. 33 Jonas Aidoo, who committed yesterday, as their play styles are great compliments to one another.



What this Means for Tennessee

Outside of the skill and size, Tennessee is getting a splash commitment here. Hutley-Hatfield joins Kennedy Chandler as their second currently rated 5-star in this class and he will almost certainly shoot Tennessee up the team rankings. With the uncertainty of John Fulkerson returning, Yves Ponds declaring for the draft and Drew Pember and Corey Walker transferring out, Tennessee needed a splash in their front court. Aidoo committed yesterday as a borderline 5-star and Huntley-Hatfield today as a 5-star, the Vols have solidified themselves in the paint, with talent.

