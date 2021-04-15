Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Tennessee lands Huntley-Hatfield

Commitment breakdown: Tennessee lands Huntley-Hatfield
Tennessee struck again when 2022 Rivals150 No. 14 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his intentions to sign with Tennessee as a part of the 2021 class on Thursday. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw explores what Rick Barnes' staff is getting in the five-star.
What is Tennessee Getting
The thing that sticks out immediately about Huntley-Hatfield is his SEC ready frame and size. He stands every bit of 6-foot-10 and weighs in around 230-lbs. As for his game, Huntley-Hatfield is comfortable on the perimeter, with range extending beyond the arc and a handle that can get him to his spots in two or three dribbles, especially when matched up against someone his own size. Huntley-Hatfield should pair very nicely beside 2021 Rivals150 No. 33 Jonas Aidoo, who committed yesterday, as their play styles are great compliments to one another.
What this Means for Tennessee
Outside of the skill and size, Tennessee is getting a splash commitment here. Hutley-Hatfield joins Kennedy Chandler as their second currently rated 5-star in this class and he will almost certainly shoot Tennessee up the team rankings. With the uncertainty of John Fulkerson returning, Yves Ponds declaring for the draft and Drew Pember and Corey Walker transferring out, Tennessee needed a splash in their front court. Aidoo committed yesterday as a borderline 5-star and Huntley-Hatfield today as a 5-star, the Vols have solidified themselves in the paint, with talent.
In His Words": They are right at home, back in Knoxville. I have been around them a lot over the past four years. Their message to me has been to come in and have a big impact. Since they offered me, they have remained very consistent since the beginning." -Brandon Huntley-Hatfield